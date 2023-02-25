North Lakhimpur: Six Himalayan Griffon vultures were found dead on a paddy field in Dhakuakhona on Friday afternoon.

The birds were found laying dead in Pagalibathar of Bagichagaon village of the sub-divisional headquarter.

While six were found dead, two vultures were also recovered by a team of forest officials and nature enthusiasts from the site in severe condition. The “ill” vultures are being treated by veterinary doctors at Dhakuwakhona.

Also Read: Bring Back the Vulture poster to safeguard the endangered species

It is believed that the vultures died after consuming carcasses of cattle which were allegedly poisoned on the field.

Also Read: Rescued Himalayan Griffon vultures released in Nagaon’s Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary

The incident occurred a few days after when 16 such vultures died in nearby Zengraimukh of Majuli.

Experts have now claimed that the incident may have taken place due to medicines containing diclofenac sodium, administered to the dead cattle.