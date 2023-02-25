Dibrugarh: In a joint operation, security forces arrested three cadres of ENNG (Eastern Naga National Government) from eastern Assam Tinsukia district on Friday evening.

After getting specific inputs, Tinsukia police and the special task force of Arunachal Police launched an operation and arrested the ENNG cadres.

The accused have been identified as Aehon Ngodam (40), Awany Ngodam (32) and Hongam Ngodam (20).

Tinsukia superintendent of police Abhijit Gaurav said a joint operation was launched along with the STF of Arunachal Pradesh police during which three ENGG cadres were apprehended.

“Security forces have recovered a .32 mm pistol, two magazines and several rounds of live ammunition from the arrested cadres,” he said.

Recently, Arunachal police busted a camp of an ENNG outfit near the India-Myanmar border in Changlang district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Sources said the cadres were involved in extortion-related activities in the eastern Arunachal Pradesh region.

“The locals and businessmen of the area were fed up due to the extortion activities. Security forces have launched operations against them and in recent times many NSCN cadres were arrested,” said a police source.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a massive operation against the ENNG outfit on the Assam-Arunachal border. Most of the ENNG cadres were trained in the Myanmar camp.

The ENNG, formed in January 2016, is active in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh.