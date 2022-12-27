ITANAGAR: In two separate operations, security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested two active cadres of the ENNG (Eastern Naga National Government).

The two ENNG militants were nabbed in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The two ENNG militants were held by the Changlang Battalion of the Assam Rifles in two separate operations in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, defence sources informed on Tuesday.

“Based on specific inputs received from sources, a joint operation along with Changlang Police was launched which led to the apprehension of the two active cadres of ENNG carrying out illegal activities in the region,” a defence spokesperson said.

The apprehended cadres were later handed over to Changlang police in Arunachal Pradesh for further investigation.