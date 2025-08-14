Imphal: Two underground outfits of Manipur have announced a boycott of India’s Independence Day 2025, appealing to people across the region to refrain from participating in the celebrations, which fall on Friday.

With these additions, a total of ten proscribed outfits have now called for the Independence Day boycott.

The two insurgent groups, in separate statements, called for a 12-hour statewide total shutdown from 5 am on Friday.

The armed Kangleipak Communist Party-Apunba (KCP-Apunba) has also imposed a 12-hour shutdown on August 15 from 5 am as part of its boycott of India’s Independence Day celebrations in Kangleipak (Manipur).

The Alliance for Socialist Unity, Kangleipak (ASUK) has also called for a total shutdown on August 15 (Independence Day), from 6 am to 6 pm.

The statements added that the shutdown will be relaxed for essential and emergency services, including medical services, electricity, water supply, fire services, the press, and religious ceremonies.

According to the statements, Manipur was historically a self-sustaining sovereign nation with over 2,000 years of written history, but under certain circumstances, it merged with the Indian Union.

The groups also alleged that India is a country where Hindi-speaking people from the heartland are colonizing regions such as Kashmir, Punjab, South India, East India, and the Northeast.

With these two additions, a total of ten insurgent outfits, including the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), PREPAK-Pro, Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), and the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM), have also announced their support for the boycott and called for a 12-hour statewide bandh on the same day.