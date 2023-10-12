Imphal: A heated exchange of fire between the non-tribals and tribals has been reported at Sabungkhok Khunou and its neighboring villages under the Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East District on Thursday.

At least three persons sustained injuries in the intermittent exchange of firing between the two warring groups.

The firing started at 3.25 a.m. on Thursday and continued from time to time.

The injured persons belonging to the non-tribal communities were rushed to the hospital in Imphal.

They sustained injuries when they were hit by splinters of bombs. One of them sustained injuries when he was hit by a bullet, sources said

The state forces rushed to the spot where the armed tribals taking their advantage atop the hills of Sangram village.

The renewed exchange of fire at the inter-districts — Imphal East and Kangpokpi of Sabungkho Khunou and Sangram village has happened after about a month.

Tension prevailed high in the area and additional state forces and police rushed to the area, official sources said.

Notably, over 175 individuals belonging to the non-tribals and tribals were killed in the communal clashes that broke out on May 3, 2023.