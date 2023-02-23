Imphal: Manipur police arrested at least 4 suspected cadres of the NSCN (IM) at the general area of the Inter-State Bus Terminus, (ISBT) Imphal on Thursday, a statement issued by the police said.

The ceasefire between the government and NSCN (IM) has not been extended in Manipur, the police statement said.

Based on input supplied by the Assam Rifles, a Manipur police team led by Th Krishnatombi, Superintendent of Police, Railway and commandos in charge of the Manipur police conducted frisking and checking at the ISBT, Imphal west district, the statement said.

During the operation, 4 suspected NSCN (IM) cadres namely Pfozilo Kayina @ Thohrii Kayina, 35, from Senapati district of Manipur, Setoi Yeptha, 32, from Zunheboto Sarmi district of Nagaland, Arippo Zelang, 30, from Machecum, Dimapur district of Nagaland and Khareithing, 39, from Alungtag village of Ukhrul district of Manipur were arrested.

Three mobile handsets have been recovered from them, the police said, adding that the arrested persons are handed over to the Khaibeisoi police outpost for further legal proceedings, the statement added.