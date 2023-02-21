Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh informed the state assembly on Tuesday that two NSCN (IM) leaders have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of a former Manipur minister’s son.

Of these alleged accused, one is an NSCN (IM) kilonser (a senior minister)another one is a spinster, he said adding another NSCN (IM) man is absconding.

Unless the state forces are unable to solve the crime, the case would be handed over to the national enforcement agencies either NIA or CBI, Singh said.

The chief minister N Biren was replying to a call attention motion raised by the opposition Congress party MLA K Ranjit Singh on the first day of the Manipur Legislative assembly session on Tuesday.

Police arrested a Deputy Kilonser (Minister) of NSCN (IM) identified as Moses Gonmei, 41, and a 40-year-old woman Thokchom Sonia from different hideouts but one NSCN (IM) Kilonser namely Stephen is still giving slips to the police.

The arrested persons are remanded in judicial custody for finding clues leading to the death of Akoijam Nonganba alias Aging, 40, the CM informed.

In reply to a supplementary query on the reported involvement of the NSCN (IM) as an organization or individuals, the CM who also holds the home portfolio said that as of now the matter is under investigation.

Ak Nonganba, son of Ak Laingam, former Manipur minister from Kwakeithel, Imphal was found dead at Changoubung under Kangpokpi police station on February 12.

He left home along with his girlfriend Thokchom Sonia of the same locality on February 11 in a red color Swift car. Though Nonganba didn’t return home, Sonia returned.

The body of Nonganba was recovered with injury marks which are still lying unclaimed at the RIMS mortuary following a large-scale agitation launched by the Women volunteers of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the killing of Akoijam Nonganba.

The JAC volunteers staged sit-in protests demanding justice and authority concerned to establish the facts and circumstances leading to the death.