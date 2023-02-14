Imphal: A youth was allegedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Heingang area in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of a 25-year-old youth was found with a bullet injury mark on the right side of his head near a fence on the bank of Heingang river under Heingang police station in Imphal east district, the police said.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh represents the Heingang constituency in the Assembly.

Police have recovered a .32 fired bullet from near the body.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team that collected samples said that the killing might have taken place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday as the body started partly decomposing.

“The identity of the killed youth is yet to be ascertained. But the shirt he wore was imprinted as the tutorial centre, Yairipok, a village in the Imphal East district,” said a police official.

No underground group claimed responsibility for the killing so far.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. The body has been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal for post-mortem examination.