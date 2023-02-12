Imphal: Armed miscreants allegedly opened fire at the residence of a Congress leader in Manipur’s Imphal East district in the early hours of Sunday.

The miscreants suspected to be militants opened fire targeting the residence of Manipur PCC vice president Hareswore Goswami.

The incident took place around 12.40 am on Sunday at Wangkei Konsam Leikai under the Porompat Police station in Imphal East district.

The miscreants shot ten rounds of fire at the residence of the Congress leader and fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Manipur police said that a total of ten blank cartridges of a 9 mm pistol were recovered from the gate of Hariswore Goswami’s residence.

The footage of the CCTV installed at the residential gate of the Congress leader showed that the gunmen who came out of a car opened fire and droved the car away.

A case has been registered and attempts are on to arrest the persons responsible for the attacks, the police added.

No militants group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes a day after the Congress staged a sit-in protest against the police for registering an FIR against the party’s youth leader N Popilal for criticizing the government on a local TV channel over the crackdown on drug smugglers.

Congress also condemned the arson attempt at the party’s office on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Following the incident, a team of Congress leaders led by former CM Okram Ibobi Singh visited the incident site and condemned the incident.