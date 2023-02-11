Imphal: The opposition Congress in Manipur staged a sit-in protest in Imphal on Saturday for registering a case against the party’s youth wing president Ningthoujam Popilal.

Hundreds of Manipur Congress workers led by general secretary Wahidur Rahman staged a dharna at the gate of the Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

The dharna was staged to protest against the Manipur police for its registering an FIR against Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) president Ningthoujam Popilal for participating in a TV discussion and for criticizing the State Government’s ongoing ‘war on drugs’.

The Congress accused the BJP-led government headed by chief minister N Biren Singh of ‘trampling on democracy and human rights’ in the state.

Placards inscribed with the words “Withdraw FIR registered against youth congress president Popilal” rejecting the allegations levelled against Popilal were put up at the protest demonstration staged at Imphal.

MPCC member and former Minister Ningthoujam Biren also decried the police’s attempt to arrest Popilal.

Condemning the acts of attempting to throw petrol bombs and planning to set afire Congress office on Friday night, the Congress youth wing general secretary said that despite an FIR registered with the police over the incidents, not a single policeman came to the Congress office to inquire into the case.

This has clearly indicated that the ruling BJP government appeared to be trampling the democratic rights of the general masses, general secretary Rahman alleged.

On Friday at around 9.30 p.m., some miscreants tried to set ablaze at the gate of the Congress office in Imphal.

A plastic bottle containing petrol was recovered from the spot.