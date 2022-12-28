IMPHAL: The Congress party in Manipur has slammed chief minister Biren Singh over his recent statement on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh, during a BJP function recently in Imphal, had said that the former PM Jawaharlal Nehru divided the hills and valleys of Manipur only for administrative convenience without considering its effect on Manipur.

Reacting to the remarks of CM Biren Singh, Congress leader and former Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh termed the incumbent CM as ‘dictator’.

“The incumbent Manipur Chief Minister is like a dictator,” Manipur opposition leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh said.

The Manipur Congress leader made this statement while delivering a speech during a function celebrating the party’s 138th foundation day.

“The Congress will not exchange words with the BJP on useless matters. But if the BJP persistently criticized the Congress, our party will not remain a silent spectator. Befitting replies will be given at an appropriate forum,” Manipur Congress leader Ibobi Singh said.

The veteran Manipur Congress leader alleged that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is approaching the end of its second term, is interfering with the media, judiciary and freedom of the press.

“What will be the fate of democracy in India, the largest democratic country in the world if this continues,” he asked and said, “We should preserve the democratic right of the country.”