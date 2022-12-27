IMPHAL: In a major boost to efforts for bringing peace in the Northeast, the Centre and the Manipur government, on Tuesday, signed a ‘Cessation of Operation’ agreement with the militant outfit – Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF).

The ‘Cessation of Operation’ agreement was signed by the centre and Manipur government with the ZUF in New Delhi.

“In yet another milestone, the government of India and the government of Manipur signed a ‘Cessation of Operation’ Agreement in New Delhi with Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) that has been active for more than a decade,” said Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

The Manipur CM added: “This will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur.”

“Truly happy to see that more insurgent groups have embraced peace,” Manipur CM Biren Singh further said.

Notably, as per the agreement, the ZUF has “agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land”.

“The agreement includes rehabilitation and re-settlement of armed cadres,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

He added: “A Joint Monitoring Group will oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules.”

Top officials of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and Manipur government were present during the signing of the agreement.