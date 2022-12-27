IMPHAL: A combined team of Manipur police commandos and Assam Rifles troopers arrested an alleged active cadre of Kuki National Front-Nehlun (KNF-N) along with arms and ammunition.

The KNF-N militant was arrested during a raid at a hideout at Laimaton in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Manipur police said that upon receipt of reliable information, the combined team conducted a search operation and overpowered the rebel.

The arrested militant has been identified as 23-year-old Johnny Khongsai from Motbung village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

One 9mm pistol, one magazine and three live rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested Kuki militant, the Manipur police said on Tuesday.

The arrested insurgent along with seized weapons and ammunition have been handed over to Loktak police station for further necessary action, the Manipur police added.

Meanwhile, the KNF-N, a non-suspension of operation (SoO) Kuki militant outfit, has claimed that Johnny Khongsai has no association with the outfit.