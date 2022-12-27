Imphal: Manipur police arrested an alleged illegal drug manufacturer cum dealer and claimed to have busted an inter-State nexus of drugs rackets with the seizure of about 2 kgs of Brown Sugar worth around Rs 2 crores in the international market during a raid at a mini drug manufacturing unit in Thoubal district on Tuesday.

Seijabam Amar Ahammad, 24, son of Md Shahabuddin, a resident of Moijing Wangmataba Kojin Leikai, Thoubal district of Manipur was arrested based on a tip-off received by police.

Subsequently, he was under observation for the last couple of days, the police said, adding that the items were packed in a yellow plastic bag.

While attempting to transport the drug he was arrested with the contraband items in hand by police with the help of a special action group against organized crime.

From his preliminary interrogations police established that he has a mini drug manufacturing unit and sold refined Brown Sugar.

SA Ahammad further told the police interrogators that he used to bring the raw opium from the Churachanpur district of Manipur, refined it as Brown Sugar, and sell it to the drug traffickers in Assam, the police said.

Police have been on a drive against drug traffickers under the guidance of the chief minister’s war on drugs.

Meanwhile, the arrested person who was handed over to the Thoubal police station along with the seized items has been booked under the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) act.

More investigations will be conducted about his drug transactions, the police added.