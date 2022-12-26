Imphal: Troops of the Assam Rifles recovered 23.4200 kilograms of contraband WY tablets worth around Rs 12.60 crores in the international market at Moreh in Manipur along the Indo-Myanmar border in the early hours on Monday, officials said.

The Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles foiled cross-border smuggling of narcotics at Dalpati Ground (near Border Pillar 79) in Moreh, a defense statement said.

During a routine area domination patrol carried out by Moreh Battalion in Dalpati Ground, the team observed two suspicious individuals with a plastic sack, trying to cross the Indo-Myanmar border.

On being challenged by the team, the individuals immediately dropped the sack and fled back into Myanmar territory under the cover of the darkness.

“On a detailed search of the area, the plastic sack was retrieved. It contained 20 packets of WY tablets weighing 23.4200 kilograms. The cost of the seized WY tablets is estimated to be Rs 12.60 Crores in the international market,” said the statement.



The recovered items were handed over to the Moreh Police Station for further investigation and proceedings, the statement added.