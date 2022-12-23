Imphal: Troopers of the Assam Rifles nabbed two suspected cadres of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, (PREPAK) PRO along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur on Friday, an official source said.

Khuga Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) in an operation apprehended two active insurgents of the banned outfit PREPAK at L Kanan near Border Pillar number -43, Churachandpur District of Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south on Friday, a defence press statement said.

Based on specific input received from sources the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation that led to the apprehension of the two active cadres.

The apprehended cadres were later handed over to the Singhat Police for further investigation.

The People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) is an armed insurgent group in Manipur demanding a separate and independent homeland.