IMPHAL: Troopers of the Assam Rifles have recovered and seized 765 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.53 crore in Manipur.

The brown sugar consignment, packed in 19 soap cases, was recovered at Tengnoupal along the Imphal-Moreh road in Manipur leading to Myanmar.

A defense statement informed on Wednesday that the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles foiled a bid of smuggling brown sugar at Tengnoupal.

A two-wheeler was also seized by the security personnel along with the drugs.

The recovered drugs along with the two-wheeler were handed over to Tengnoupal police station in Manipur on Wednesday for further investigation.