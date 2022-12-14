IMPHAL: At least Rs 105 crores have been sanctioned by the Manipur government for development of infrastructures in Senapati district of Manipur bordering Nagaland.

The Manipur government sanctioned Rs 100 crore for construction and improvement of infra in at least 53 different locations in Senapati district of Manipur bordering Nagaland.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also announced providing Rs 5.5 crore for completion of construction works of the Senapati mini stadium before the start of the next District Olympic Games.

The Manipur CM also spoke about different developmental projects in Senapati and mentioned opening of an open gym in the district, ongoing laying of football turf, etc.

The Manipur CM was speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the two-day state-level Barak Festival 2022 at Sanyi Dahrii Sports Complex, Khabung Karong in Senapati district of Manipur on Wednesday.