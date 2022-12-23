DIBRUGARH: The Environmental group ‘Green Bud Society’ submitted a memorandum to Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar regarding the destruction of forest cover in the upper Assam Tinsukia district.

“The illegal mining of coal in the Patkai region of Tinsukia is a threat to the ecology. The illegal coal miners are extracting coal from Patkai hills regularly causing destruction to the ecology,” the memorandum stated.

The memorandum further stated, “Deforestation is a major concern in the area due to the regular chopping of valuable trees by the timber smuggler. Illegal cutting of Hollong trees in the reserve forest under the Tinsukia district is a major cause of concern. The timber smuggler is using sophisticated machines in slashing down trees. If things would be stopped immediately then Tinsukia district will lose its forest cover very soon.”

“Most of the elephant corridors are blocked due to human encroachment and fencing. The elephants of Dehing Patkai West Block are facing problems in their movement. Elephant movements were disturbed due to the fencing in the elephant corridor. Due to that the elephant comes and entered human habitation which resulted in human-elephant conflict,” the memorandum stated.

It has been learned that every year due to industrialization forest covers have been shrinking quickly in India.

“Of course, industrialization is needed but not at the cost of the forest. The policymakers should chalk out a plan where industries are set up without destructing forest,” said Devojit Moran, secretary of Green Bud Society.