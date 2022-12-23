GUWAHATI: Over 3000 schools in Assam lack basic facilities like toilet for boys.

Of 3117 schools without proper toilet facilities for boys, 2747 are of the primary level and 370 of the secondary level.

On the other hand, over 1600 educational institutes lack such facilities for girl students.

This was stated by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu in the state assembly on Thursday.

Moreover, over 1100 schools do not have drinking water provisions.

Also read: Assam: CM chairs meeting to decide future of tea gardens belonging to ATC

There is no electricity connection in over 1000 schools, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said.

He also informed that 2900 schools are run by only one teacher.

Meanwhile, around 4800 educational institutes are run in a single room.

The Assam education minister shared this information while replying to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Debebrata Saikia.