Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha and other stakeholders and discussed the challenges and road ahead for the tea gardens of Assam Tea Corporation (ATC) in the conference room of his office in Janata Bhawan here today.

The meeting discussed the ways for revamping the tea gardens under ATC.

The meeting also observed that in the wake of difficulties in managing the tea gardens, ATC may lease out some of the tea gardens with retaining their ownership.

The Chief Minister said that the if the groups that take the management of the tea gardens fail to disburse the dues and other entitlements of the tea workers, ATC will have the right to take over the management of the tea gardens.

The meeting also viewed that for leasing out the tea gardens and to safeguard the pay structure and other entitlements of the tea workers, the government will constitute a three-member committee each for Barak and Brahmaputra valleys.