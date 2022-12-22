Guwahati: A government vehicle belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD) was allegedly stolen from near the Assam Legislative Assembly campus.

Speaking about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah said that the police received input about the car, a Mahindra Bolero going missing from near the Assam Assembly complex.

The car belonged to the PWD and was reported stolen. The police said that they received the information quite late.

Barah added that the matter is being investigated and the movement of the vehicle along with the driver is being checked.

Also Read: Assam: Goalpara hospital nurse dies by suicide

He added that the driver is also being questioned in this regard.

Asked if there were any security lapses, CP Barah said that crime cannot be predicted and that even if the car was stolen, it was the duty of the driver to keep an eye on it.

He said that if the driver was away from the car, then people would have found it hard to predict that the car was being stolen since no one knew whose car that was.

Also Read: Assam: AJYCP leader arrested on charge of molesting minor girl

Barah told the media that even if people saw someone entering the vehicle and the actual custodian was not there, they may assume that the person entering the car owned it.

“All the things are being investigated into the matter”, he added.