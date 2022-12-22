Guwahati: A 29-year-old nurse serving at Damra Primary Health Centres under Dudhnoi police station in lower Assam’s Goalpara district has died by suicide, police said on Thursday.

Nisha Deka, a resident of Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district, was on Thursday morning found hanging from the ventilator window of her staff quarter of the Damra PHC.

Deka was unmarried and she was living at the hospital quarter alone, said a police official.

The nurse, who had been working at the hospital for the last five years, leaves behind her parents.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

“The room was locked from inside. We broke open the door and found her hanging from the ventilator window,” the official said. No suicide note was found in her room, he said.

Her body has been sent to the Goalpara Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination and the investigation is underway, the official added.