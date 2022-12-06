Guwahati: A 20-year-old MBBS student of a private medical college in Odisha allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Guwahati on Monday night, police said.

According to police, the girl identified as Shreya Devi was found hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home at Silarai Path in the SBI colony area under Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati.

A police team visited the house of the girl and conducted a spot inspection.

Later, the student’s body was sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.

It is alleged she was depressed due to the ongoing problems between his parents at home.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).