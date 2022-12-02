Guwahati: A 21-year-old girl student of Cotton University in Guwahati has allegedly died by suicide at her residence at Goreswar in Assam’s Tamulpur district.

Police said the victim was a BA fifth-semester student at Cotton University.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Thursday, said a police official.

A suicide note was found and we are probing the reasons behind the alleged extreme step, the official added.

In her suicide note, the girl mentioned that she took the extreme steps due to her poor financial condition.

“My economic condition is extremely bad, I am ugly, I hate my life,” read the note.