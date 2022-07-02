Guwahati: At least six students of Cotton University were injured last night in a clash between the inmates of two hostels of the University over a Facebook post.

Sources said the clash irrupted after the boarders of RKB Hostel attacked SMH Hostel with bricks, liquor bottles last night around 1.45 am.

The inmates of the SNBC hostel alleged that borders from RKB Hostel hurled bricks, rocks and liquor bottles targeting the SMH Hostel.

Some borders of SMH, who were asleep, were injured while several doors and windows of the hostel were damaged in the attack.

One student, identified as Bharat Saharia, was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he was severely injured in the incident.

GMCH sources said he sustained serious head injuries.

According to a report, the clash broke out following a social media post.

An FIR has been lodged at Panbazar police station by the boarders of SMH hostel.

On Thursday, students of the university staged massive protests after the Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU) general secretary Abhishek Mahanta joined the BJP.

Earlier in January, at least 15 students of Cotton University were injured in a clash between two hostels Mahendra Nath Deka Phukan (MNDP) hostel and Sita Nath Brahma Choudhury (SNBC) hostel — over the results of the general election of the students’ union of the university.