Dehradun: While the Agniveer scheme aimed to bring in more and more youth in the defence and military systems, a 20-year-old aspirant allegedly died by suicide after failing to clear the recruitment examination in Bageshwar of Uttarakhand.

As per reports, the Agniveer aspirant was identified as Kamlesh Goswami.

Goswami, a resident of Malladesh village in the Kapkot area, was taken to the hospital after his condition deteriorated.

He according to his family was preparing for Agniveer recruitment for several months.

But as he did not succeed in it, he became quite disappointed that he took the extreme step.

He left a video explaining why took the step.

The police are investigating the matter.

The government has assured all help to his family.