GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Sualkuchi-Palasbari Bridge, which will be constructed over river Brahmaputra.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Bidswa sarma on Wednesday.

“PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation for the Sualkuchi-Palasbari Bridge over the Brahmaputra,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The bridge over river Brahmaputra, which will connect Sualkuchi with Palasbari in Assam, is estimated to be built at a cost of around Rs 4000 crore.

Also read: Assam | Hit and run case: Police open fire as mob tries to lynch driver in Lakhimpur

In October, the union finance ministry gave its approval for the proposed bridge over river Brahmaputra connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi.

The bridge would reduce the travel time to Guwahati from the districts of Nalbari, Barpeta and Baksa in Assam. The total length of the proposed Sualkuchi-Palasbari Bridge in Assam will be 4.08 kilometres.