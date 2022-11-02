NORTH LAKHIMPUR: The police in North Lakhimpur district of Assam opened fire to control an angry mob that tried to lynch a driver following a hit and run accident on Wednesday.

The hit and run incident took place on national highway-15 by-pass at Chaboti in North Lakhimpur district of Assam.

A Datsun Go car bearing registration number AR 01 H 0485 hit a motorcyclist at great speed at around 9:30 am on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Nur Islam, was dragged along with his two-wheeler by the car for several yards on the highway killing him instantly.

Following the accident, a large crowd gathered at the accident spot and began to beat the driver of the car.

The police arrived at the accident spot and tried to control the angry mob.

However, as the crowd swelled, the police opened fire in the air, thus succeeding in dispersing the mob.

The driver was taken custody by the police and the victim’s body was sent for post mortem.