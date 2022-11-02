PATHSALA: The police in Assam have busted a human trafficking racket at Sarthebari in Barpeta district of the state.

Sources informed that a minor girl was abducted a year ago from Sarthebari by a person who has been identified as Sahar Ali alias Bablu.

Ali was arrested after the police conducted search drives at Majdia in Sarthebari under Barpeta district of Assam.

The official stated that Sahar Ali allegedly sold the minor for Rs 1.2 lakh in Haryana.

The minor girl has been rescued by police and arrested two more persons from Haryana in connection with the case.

They two other arrested persons have been identified as Rajesh Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Speaking to the media the accused confessed to the crime and said that the teenage girl was again sold to another man.

Notably, the women trafficking racket targets teenaged girls from poor families in the area.

A year ago, a teenaged girl was allegedly abducted and sold in Haryana for lakhs of rupees.

The incident came to light recently in a probe by the Majdia police of Barpeta district in Assam.

Further investigation into the case is underway.