Guwahati: A youths’ body leader has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at Sonari in upper Assam’s Charaideo district, police said on Thursday.

Shaju Bora, general secretary of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP)’s Sonari unit allegedly touched the 12-year-old girl inappropriately, said a police official.

Based on a complaint filed by the family members of the minor girl police on Wednesday arrested Bora and produced him before a local court at Sonari.

The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, the official added.

Sonari police has registered a case against the AJYCP leader under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

According to police, the minor girl is a relative of Bora.