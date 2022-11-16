Guwahati: A man in Hojai was arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

As per reports, the man molested the minor inside his car on Monday at Lumding in Hojai.

The accused has been identified as Uttam Das.

He allegedly forced the victim to enter his car and then molested her.

Also Read: Assam: Child labourer rescued from bakery in Guwahati

However, the victim managed to flee from the car before things could go worse. She informed her family about the issue and a complaint was lodged.

The police based on a complaint arrested Das from his residence.

Also Read: Assam: Seven endangered apes rescued in Hailakandi, two arrested

A case has been filed at Lumding police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.