Guwahati: The police in Hailakandi of Assam rescued seven black primates on Monday night arresting two people after a chase of nearly 10 kilometres.

As per reports, the police had intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint in the Ramnathpur outpost area. On checking the vehicle, the police found some boxes inside it and on further asking the occupants of the vehicle to show what was in them, they tried to escape.

The police then had to chase the vehicle and after almost 10 kilometres, they were caught.

The vehicle was coming from Mizoram.

Also Read: Assam: Topcem Cement distributes school stationeries to child care homes inmates

The police said that the persons arrested were drivers and the animals were all endangered species.

They were native to India and were allegedly smuggled in from Myanmar.

Also Read: Assam: Driver killed after train hits truck at railway crossing in Golaghat

The vehicle was heading towards Meghalaya.

The animals have been sent to Guwahati Zoo for further proceedings.