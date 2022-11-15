Guwahati: In an effort to bring smile on children’s faces and commemorate World Children’s Day 2022, Topcem Cement, a leading cement brand of Northeast, distributed stationery items among the children of 13 childcare homes and specially-abled homes in Assam.

As part of the initiative, the school stationeries were handed over to Brahmaputra Children Home, Gorchuk, Seven Sisters Children Home for Girls, Kahilipara, IRCS, Lankeswar, Children Home, Lankeswar, Panjabari Open Shelter Home for Boys, UTSAH Education/Community centre, Hafiznagar, Bamunimaidan, Kalyani Niwas, Children Home for Girls, Rupnagar, Amoya Cholihaloi Open Shelter Home for Boys, R.K. Mission road Ulubari, Sneha Bandhan, Jayanagar, Late Rishi Hazarika Memorial Home for Children, Kahilipara, Sishu Kalyan Kendra, Noonmati, Kasturi Children Care Home, Six mile, Children Home for Boys, Fatashil Ambari, Shantidan, Lankeswar at a function organized on Tuesday in Guwahati by Dr. Anil Kapur, president, Sales & Marketing, Meghalaya Cements Ltd, said a statement.

The initiative will provide school stationeries (which includes copies, notebooks, pens, pencils, etc.) to more than 400 nos. of children in these homes as per the requirements put forward in a proposal by NGO UTSAH, it added.

This initiative will also help children to be conscious of education, get better opportunities to be educated and to contribute the development of society, the company said.

Dr. Anil Kapur, president, Sales & Marketing, Meghalaya Cements Ltd. said “Topcem understands the value of education and feels privileged to associate with these schools in distributing school stationeries among the children. Topcem feels education is the basic right of each and every child therefore everyone should get equal opportunity to education.”

Nirmal Deka, Deputy Programme Manager, Utsah said,” We are thankful to Topcem for associating with us for this noble cause and look forward to many such association in the future” Community service is a company tradition with Topcem Cement. Topcem Cement always believes that the best way to empower any community is provide support for children’ s education, especially when it comes to the underprivileged ones.

World Children’s Day (WCD) is UNICEF’s Global Day of Action for children marking the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on November 20 in 1989.