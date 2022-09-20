GUWAHATI: Topcem Cement and Guwahati Scooter Motorcycle Garage Owners’ Association’s daylong “Old Sri Sri Biswakarma Idol Biwarjan Avijan -2022” commenced in Guwahati.

The “Old Sri Sri Biswakarma Idol Biwarjan Avijan -2022” was flagged off by Assam MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, in presence of Dr Anil Kapur, President – Sales & Marketing, Meghalaya Cements Ltd and Gautam Pathak, President – Guwahati Scooter Motorcycle Garage Owner’s Association along with officials of Meghalaya Cements Ltd and in the presence of members of Guwahati Scooter Motorcycle Garage Owner’s Association.

This joint initiative of Topcem Cement and Guwahati Scooter Motorcycle Garage Owner’s Association (GSMGOA) started in the year 2014 and have been continuing since then.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the activity could not be carried out during the year 2020 and 2021.

Flagging of the event Siddhartha Bhattacharya said: “I thank Topcem Cement and Guwahati Scooter Motorcycle Garage Owners Association for this initiative and I hope that the event will be successful in raising awareness. I hope that this kind of activities happens in near future.”

“Topcem is always committed towards its responsibilities for the society and this activity is a part of the cleanliness drive which Topcem cement has been doing since 2012,” said Dr Anil Kapur, President, Meghalaya Cements Ltd.

Topcem Cement and Guwahati Scooter Motorcycle Garage Owners Association have launched a drive for today to pick – up and collect the idols of Lord Biswakarma disposed at various places and self-deposit by puja pandals who come forward to support the campaign.

It is a common practice among the worshippers to leave the idols – previous and current years – on the roadside and street corners.

Thanking Topcem Cement for their association through the years, Gautama Pathak said: “We are thankful to Topcem Cement for their association with us and look forward to continue this relationship in the near future.”

Biswakarma Puja is one of the famous festivals in India that is dedicated to Lord Biswakarma, the Hindu God and a Divine architect who created this universe.

The festival is most importantly celebrated in the industrial topography, techno- commercial establishments and among the factories, especially on the floor of the shop or manufacturing head office.