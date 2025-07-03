Guwahati: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, may have married her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha while on the run, the victim’s elder brother has claimed.

Raja and Sonam were reported missing on May 23 while travelling in Meghalaya. On June 2, Raja’s body was recovered from a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra (Cherrapunji) in East Khasi Hills district.

Days later, Sonam was located in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, nearly 1,200 km from the crime scene. She surrendered to police in the early hours of June 9 and was subsequently arrested along with Raj Kushwaha and three others accused of carrying out the murder.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja’s elder brother, told the media that the Meghalaya Police recovered two mangalsutras from Sonam’s possession. “One was the original mangalsutra Raja gave her after their wedding on May 11. The other one might be linked to a possible marriage between Sonam and Raj Kushwaha during her time in hiding,” he said.

Vipin also questioned the role of Sonam’s brother, Govind, who initially extended support to Raja’s family following her arrest. “He came to our house, asked for forgiveness, and showed concern. Now, he is giving statements in the media about wanting to meet Sonam and arrange legal help for her. Why mislead us emotionally if this was his real intention?” Vipin asked.

According to police investigations, Sonam allegedly conspired with Raj Kushwaha to murder her husband just weeks after their wedding. The plan reportedly involved hiring three men — Akash Thakur, Anand Kurmi, and Vishal Chauhan — to execute the killing during their honeymoon. One of the suspects is said to be a cousin of Kushwaha.

All five accused, including Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, are currently in police custody as investigations continue.