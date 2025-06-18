Guwahati: In a significant turn in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the brother of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, has publicly agreed to undergo a narco test following an appeal from Raja Raghuvanshi’s family.

Earlier, on Monday, the elder brother of Raja Raghuvanshi demanded a narco-analysis test on the prime accused, Sonam’s parents, and said the family suspects the involvement of more people in the killing.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking to the mediapersons on Wednesday, Govind, brother of the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, stated, “Whatever truth there was, I have shared almost everything with the media and with them. And even after that, if they still have doubts, they can have an investigation done; we are absolutely ready to come forward for that investigation as well.”

He further expressed his willingness to cooperate, adding, “If they are demanding a narco test, then the authority should conduct the test.”

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) successfully reconstructed the crime scene on Tuesday with accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and three others present, gaining a “very clear picture” of the events leading to the newlywed’s death

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, explained that the team visited several locations to re-enact the murder.

“We started from the parking lot where they had kept their two-wheelers… We went to the viewpoint, and ascertained who was standing where just before the murder,” SP Syiem explained.

The reconstruction revealed that Vishal delivered the first of “three blows” to Raja Raghuvanshi, followed by Anand, and then Akash, who dealt the final fatal blow.

Investigators have also ascertained that they have yet to recover one more machete used in the murder, and SDRF teams are actively searching for the second weapon.

SP Syiem also confirmed the fate of Raja Raghuvanshi’s mobile phone, stating, “Sonam and then Vishal damaged it.” He added that they played out the entire sequence of events, including their exit from the scene, during the reconstruction.

He further clarified, “When Vishal hit Raja and blood came out, Sonam moved away from the spot.” The three accused threw the body down.”

Furthermore, Govind also shed light on the valuable items in Sonam Raghuvanshi’s possession when she left. “Some jewellery, like a pendant and a few other items such as earrings or nose rings, I think she took with her… the rest of the jewellery is in our custody. She might have taken around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in cash… nothing else. She definitely took two mobile phones – one office phone and one personal phone.

Regarding police contact, Govind stated, “I have come to know that the Meghalaya Police came yesterday, and I don’t know what will happen next. “Meghalaya Police called me to Shillong to give a statement, but they haven’t confirmed it yet, and I haven’t received a strong follow-up.” I told them that if there is any emergency, they should inform me – I will take the first available flight and come.”

Notably, Meghalaya Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was on his honeymoon in the state. The arrested include his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

Authorities discovered Raja Raghuvanshi’s body in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2. Later, they located Sonam, his wife, near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. Both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the couple had gone missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.