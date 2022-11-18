New Delhi: A court in Delhi has allowed the narco analysis test on Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala.

The court said that the Poonawala would be presented for a narco-analysis test within five days.

The court allowed the police further to question him for five more days on Friday.

The Delhi Police on Friday south narco test of Poonawala for further investigation into the matter.

The investigating team sought the test as he was changing his statements and not cooperating.

It may be mentioned that Aftab Ameen Poonawala was arrested recently for killing his live-in partner and then chopping her body into 35 pieces.

Also Read: Assam: 13 Left-wing extremists lay down arms

After killing her, disposed of her body over a period of 16 days. He had even burnt her face so that she could not be identified.

The accused had disposed of the body parts across various locations in Delhi.

As per the man after being arrested, the victim used to pressure him for marriage, leading to them fighting frequently.

He revealed that on May 18, they had another fight where he strangled her.

He then revealed the scarier part where after her death, he had bought a fridge, chopped her body in 35 pieces and stored them in it.

Also Read: Assam: Ex-BTR chief Hagrama Mohilary to join BJP?

He then took 16 days to dispose of the body parts at various locations across Delhi. He used to move out at late night to dispose of the body.

After days, the victim’s father lodged a kidnapping case at the Mehrauli police station in Delhi on November 8.

Her father said he lives with his family in Maharashtra’s Palghar while his daughter Shraddha worked at a call centre in Mumbai, where she met Poonawalla.

The victim and Poonawalla then got into a relationship and moved to Delhi.

He claimed that despite their opposition to the relationship, they moved. The couple lived at a flat in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

He added that after May, there was no contact with his daughter.

After the police investigation, they found that the girl was murdered five months ago and nabbed Poonawalla from the flat in Chhatarpur.