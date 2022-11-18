GUWAHATI: At least 13 Left-wing extremists have surrendered before the police in Dibrugarh and Cachar districts of Assam.

This was informed by special director general of Assam police – GP Singh.

All the 13 Left-wing extremists, who have surrendered, were accomplices of veteran Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias ‘Kanchan Da’.

“13 cadres of proscribed CPI-M joined mainstream today – leaving the path of violence behind – at Dibrugarh and Cachar,” informed special DGP of Assam -GP Singh.

“They are associates of CPI-M leader Aru Kumar Bhattacharjee @ Kanchan da who was arrested earlier this year,” added Singh.

Veteran Maoist leader and a member of its central committee, Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, known by his alias ‘Kanchan Da’, was arrested in Cachar district on March 6 this year.