Imphal: In continuation of the special drive initiated to detect illegal immigrants in Manipur, the Senapati District Police pushed back a total of 541 individuals after verifying over 3,500 non-locals for violating the Inner Line Permit System (ILP) in the last fortnight.

The verification drives were carried out at Mao, Manipur’s last border town with Nagaland to the north, an official statement said on Saturday.

A special drive to detect illegal immigrants and foreign nationals without valid documents has been carried out intensively and extensively throughout the Senapati District by the Senapati District Police since the beginning of this month.

During the last fortnight, from 7th August to 23rd August, the Senapati Police verified 3,559 individuals, of whom 296 were found without an ILP, 237 had expired ILPs, and 8 underage boys who had come for labour were sent back from the Mao gate.

Those without an ILP or with an expired one were issued a fresh ILP or had theirs renewed accordingly at the Mao gate ILP counter. So far, no illegal immigrant has been detected.

The drive has been carried out in market areas, pockets inhabited by non-locals, along National Highway-2, the Maram–Peren road, the Tadubi–Tolloi road, and other inter-village roads.

A reinforced team, including the Senapati Police and the 4th IRB, has been stationed at Tamphung 24×7 to monitor the movement of illegal immigrants into the district via the Maram–Peren road.

SP Senapati SM Zaib Zakir, Addl. SP (NH), and other officials visited Tamphung for inspection and to oversee the proper functioning of the Tamphung checkpost.

The special drive will continue in the days to come.