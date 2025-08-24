Imphal: Security forces apprehended four activists from different underground groups during a series of operations conducted at vulnerable locations across the valley districts in Manipur on Saturday.

Four mobile phones, demand letters from various underground groups, and Aadhaar cards were recovered from them.

The Manipur police reported on Sunday that the arrestees were involved in extortion targeting educational institutes, owners of brick fields, stone crushers, spas, shops, and the general public in the valley areas.

They were also accused of abduction for ransom, mediating disputes related to crimes against women, and recovering loan money through intimidation and threats.

During the first operation on Saturday, security forces captured an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Meeyamgi Fingang Lanmee), Leimapokpam Shanjeet Singh, also known as Naobi (52), of Khurai Thangjam Leikai, under Porompat-PS, Imphal East district, from his residence.

Following his disclosure, the security forces apprehended another active cadre of KCP (Nongdrenkhomba), identified as Pukhrambam Tangba Singh (34), of Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikai, Ward No. 9, under Bishnupur-PS, Bishnupur district, from his residence.

In another operation, security forces nabbed a self-styled private of the proscribed RPF/PLA, Oinam Bungobi Meitei, also called Langmei (31), of Ishika Awang Leikai, under Sagolmang-PS, Imphal East district, from Chingarel Tejpur, Waiton Lamkhai under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district.

In the last operation, they arrested an active cadre of the banned PREPAK (PRO), Khundongbam Biker, also called Pari and Khaiba (23), of Heirok Part-II, Devi Mandop, Thoubal district, from Angtha village, under Andro-PS, Imphal East.