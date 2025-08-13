Guwahati: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a bill to establish an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam’s Guwahati, marking it as the second IIM in the North East after Shillong and the 22nd in the country.

Senior government officials confirmed that the Centre has allocated over Rs 500 crore for the project. The new IIM is expected to strengthen Guwahati’s status as a growing education hub, which already hosts top institutions such as IIT Guwahati, the National Law University and Judicial Academy, and AIIMS at Changsari.

Officials said the upcoming IIM will address a long-standing gap in management education in the North East by offering high-quality academic programmes and research opportunities to students nationwide. They added that the institute will attract top talent, promote entrepreneurship, and build capacity in sectors essential to the region’s and the country’s economic growth.

The move also aligns with the Centre’s ongoing strategy to expand higher education infrastructure in the North East, which has recently seen the establishment of central universities, AIIMS campuses, and specialized research centers.

By setting up premier institutions like the new IIM, the government aims to reduce regional disparities, improve employability, and enhance the region’s integration with national and global economic frameworks, officials added.

The government plans to introduce the bill in Parliament during the current session.