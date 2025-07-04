Agartala: The state government, in coordination with the Northeast Frontier Railway, has arranged two special trains between Agartala and Dharmanagar to manage the anticipated rise in passenger traffic during Tripura’s annual Kharchi Puja festival.

The services will run daily from July 4 to July 9, with a total of six trips per day. Each train will have six coaches, aimed at ensuring smoother travel for pilgrims visiting the Chaturdash Devata Temple in Old Agartala.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Kharchi Puja is one of Tripura’s most prominent religious festivals, drawing large numbers of devotees from across the state and neighbouring regions.

Speaking on the development, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury stated that the trains have been arranged to assist pilgrims travelling during the festival, which he described as representing both tribal and non-tribal communities. He acknowledged the support of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Union Railway Minister in facilitating the service.

As per the schedule:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Train No. 07640 will depart from Agartala at 5:15 AM and reach Dharmanagar at 8:45 AM, stopping at Jogendra Nagar, Jirania, Teliamura, Ambassa, and Kumarghat.

The return train, No. 07639, will leave Dharmanagar at 9:30 AM and reach Agartala by 1:20 PM, stopping at the same stations.