Imphal: The situation in Manipur remains grim due to the ongoing heavy rainfall, causing floods, landslides, and significant damage, with all educational institutes remaining closed for the second day on September 17, and intake of patients in the JNIMS hospital is closed.

The power substation, Kongba, and the Porombpat police station in the Imphal East district are under the floodwater.

Hundreds have been evacuated, with some fatalities reported, and major dams – the Imphal, Thoubal, and the Ithai are releasing water, increasing the risk to downstream areas. Rescue efforts are underway with the deployment of the personnel of the Manipur Fire Services, central forces, SDRF, NDRF, and police, and authorities have issued high alert warnings for several districts, urging citizens to stay indoors.

The officials stated that the Porompat Water Supply plant in the Imphal East district has suspended water distribution to consumers, including JNIMS Hospital, after contaminated water entered its main reservoir due to flooding at its facility, triggered by a breach and overflow of the Iril River’s embankment at Kshetri Bengoon Awang Leikai in Imphal East.

According to a daily flood report given by the Water Resources Department, almost all the major rivers of the state are flowing at danger level and above, and large areas, including dwelling houses, roads, paddy fields, and fish farms inundated; all the gates of Ithai Barrage have been opened.

The efforts to repair the breached embankment of the Rivers – the Iril, Imphal, and Thoubal, which occurred on September 16 and 17, were ongoing until late evening on Tuesday under the supervision of the Water Resources Department.