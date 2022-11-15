Guwahati: A truck driver was killed when a train rammed into his vehicle at an unmanned railway crossing in upper Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at Tamuly village in the Borpathar area of Golaghat.

A police officer said the incident took place after Delhi-bound Avadh Assam Express hit the sand-laden dumper truck when it was crossing the railway track.

The driver died on the spot. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent hospital for postmortem.