Guwahati: A minor was reportedly rescued by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) from a bakery in Guwahati’s Jyotikuchi.

The bakery named Ananda Bakery was accused of engaging underaged employees/labourers.

The GMC had inputs and complaints based on which it raided the bakery and found one minor being engaged in the operations.

The owner, identified as Raj Narayan Pradhan has been booked under relevant sections for violating norms.

The bakery is also accused of violating hygiene norms.

The rescued child was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee and a case has been registered by the Labour and Welfare Department against the owner.

An investigation is being carried out to trace other violations.