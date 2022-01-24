After a few hours of the Nagaon incident, an Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) leader has alleged that he was assaulted by a police team in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar for no reason.

The AJYCP member, Manoj Talukdar said that he was assaulted by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) ranked police official and a few others.

Talukdar’s brother accused that the police assaulted him in the middle of the road and then he was asked to “run away”.

He added that there seemed to be a conspiracy.

Talukdar speaking to the media said that he had no clue why he was attacked by the police.

He claimed that near about 6:30 pm, he was intercepted by the police while he was returning home after a party.

“The police asked me why I was driving so fast which I was not. When I denied that allegation, the police slapped me and asked me to make a run”, he added.

He further added, “I was asked to run maybe because they wanted to shoot me just like Kirtti Kamal Bora.”

Following the incident, the district AJYCP members have demanded strict actions against the police personnel involved in the incident.