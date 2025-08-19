Imphal: The Foothill Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) has strongly condemned ongoing acts of intimidation and harassment by Kuki militants, particularly members of the Kuki National Front (President) group, targeting Naga civilians in Ireng and nearby Naga villages in Manipur.

In a statement, the FNCC alleged that on August 10 and August 15, 2025, armed militants forcibly entered Naga areas, threatening and abusing farmers on their land. These incidents, the committee said, are deliberate attempts to instill fear and provoke unrest.

“What is most alarming is that these militants are moving freely in broad daylight with sophisticated weapons, acting with complete impunity,” the FNCC said. “This open display of armed terror is unacceptable and directly threatens the safety, dignity, and existence of the Naga people in the region.”

The FNCC, which has consistently promoted peace, warned that such hostility cannot continue unchecked.

The statement read: “We will not allow our people to live in fear. If the government and security forces fail to act decisively against these militants, the FNCC will enforce a total bandh on Kuki movements in all Naga-inhabited areas. We will defend the safety and dignity of our people without compromise.”

Earlier, the FNCC had imposed a bandh on Kuki movements in Naga areas from July 15 to August 9, 2025. During discussions with the Manipur government, officials clarified that the proposed German/Tiger road by Kuki bodies had not been approved or sanctioned.

The government assured that necessary legal actions would follow any illegal construction, leading to the suspension of the bandh.