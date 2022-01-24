Assam saw a dip in the COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a total of 2277 new cases being reported.

The total cases in the state were reported out of a total of 18,117 tests.

Among the total cases in the state, 771 were reported from Kamrup Metro while the statewide positivity rate reached 12.57 per cent.

Along with the cases, 13 new deaths related to the COVID-19 were also reported while the recovery rate was at 92.57 per cent.

On January 19, the state had reported an alarming 8339 cases of the COVID-19 in Assam which was the highest ever number reported in the state.

With these cases being reported, people in the state were worried if there would be a critical scenario again just like the first and second waves.

However, as of now, the cases seem to dip as the government has started to issue new guidelines to contain the virus.