Anger continues to brew against ‘publicity crazy’ IPS officer Anand Mishra after a police shooting at a former student leader in central Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday evening.

Kirti Kamal Bora, a former general secretary of Nagaon College was injured in the police firing at Kachalukhua area in Nagaon.

The incident took place on Saturday night when he went out to buy medicine for his mother.

Hundreds of people on Sunday staged massive protests in Nagaon town for “brutality” against the former student leader and burnt the effigy of the IPS officer.

They demanded action against ‘trigger happy’ Nagaon SP Anand Mishra and SI Pradip Bania, who allegedly fired at former AASU leader Bora.

Hundreds of students from Nagaon College blocked a road and raised slogans against “publicity crazy” Nagaon SP Anand Mishra.

Sivasagar MLA and Raijaor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi has demanded immediate suspension of SP Mishra.

“We demanded the government to immediately suspend Nagaon’s Superintendent of Police and arrest the police personnel who were involved in shooting the innocent youth,” he added.

Attacking the state government, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition, said, “Our Chief Minister has openly said – even in the assembly – that it should not be a pattern. Here you see someone has gone it to buy medicine and is shit at and police were alleging that he was peddling drugs and all.”

Recently, Nagaon Police made headlines for their massive operation against drugs in the district, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Following protests, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced a one-man inquiry commission into the incident, headed by the state’s Additional Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur.

The report is to be submitted within seven days, Sarma said.

Police personnel involved in the shooting incident at Kachalukhua,Nagaon have been sent to Police Reserve with immediate effect.



We have requested the Govt to institute a Commissioner level enquiry into the incident. If any lapse is found, guilty personnel will be taken to task. — Assam Police (@assampolice) January 23, 2022

Assam police also closed to reserve two police officials for their alleged involvement in the firing incident.